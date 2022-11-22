To the editor:
The global temperature has been rising exponentially over the past 100 years, causing heat waves, decreased snowfall, and much more.
Mount Washington Valley has built its economy on the ski and snow industry, which is now endangered by climate change. If we want our town to survive we need to pay attention and take action. Humans are causing this issue, therefore we are responsible for the solution.
The latest International Panel on Climate Change report says that the climate has warmed at an unprecedented rate over the past 2,000 years due to human influence. This has caused the winter season to begin to decrease. A look at our local ski resorts proves this. They’re only able to open for four months as opposed to the five months they could in the past. This is a 20 percent loss of business. This displays the remarkable effect that temperature changes are having on our economy due to a continued increase in greenhouse gas emissions.
The tourist industry is the root of the economy in Mount Washington Valley and we as community members can make a big impact. There are multiple programs we can participate in to help limit greenhouse gas emissions within our personal life and businesses. NH Saves and Local Energy Solutions are programs that will provide resources to reduce your energy use while saving money. They have initiatives that help to provide affordable access to solar panels for homeowners and businesses wanting to switch to renewable energy. It is important that you get educated, spread the word, and get involved to reduce emissions to help lower our impact on the planet and beloved town.
Zara Cheney
Hales Location
