To the editor:
Now that New Hampshire is leading the nation in per-capita COVID infections, perhaps it would be a nice time to re-publish the famous “finger” photo, to remind us all of the visionary leadership that we enjoy in this area.
I suggest a front page spread and an article of appreciation for the man with the finger, thanking him for his public service.
William Zehring
Silver Lake
