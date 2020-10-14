To the editor:
I am pleased to support Jeb Bradley’s re-election to the New Hampshire Senate on Nov. 3. I have long supported Jeb because he has a way of encouraging people to work together and to forge compromise. At a time that bipartisanship is almost ignored in our nation’s capital and compromise is frowned upon by many leaders, Bradley’s willingness and ability to find common ground is critical for our state.
Just look at some of the major bipartisan legislation Jeb has successfully worked to get enacted. Medicaid Expansion has helped 50,000 residents have access to critical health care. Mental Health upgrades have enhanced the state’s ability to confront this problem. Significant new resources have enhanced affordable housing. Prevention of animal cruelty legislation has addressed this significant problem. His legislation has helped cancer patients have access to better mammograms and chemotherapy treatments.
Jeb has also worked for years to improve the business climate in New Hampshire through lower business taxes and worker’s compensation reform that has lowered those costs as well. His legislation has provided better protection for New Hampshire retailers from having collect sales taxes for purchases made by out of state shoppers. This is particularly important for a community such as Conway.
I am also impressed by the many awards Jeb has received most notably the “Conservation Leadership Award” from the Nature Conservancy.
Jeb has served our state well and voters should send him to back to Concord.
Wayne C. Beyer
North Conway
