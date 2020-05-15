To the editor:
Trumpsters: Defend this. While over 80,000 US citizens have died because of the COVID-19 virus Donald Trump spent Sunday morning tweeting over 100 times. Were these tweets about his concern for the dead? Were they about a course of action that has been delayed, lacking or ignored? Were they a Mother’s Day greeting to his wife? No.
“So great to see our Country starting to open up again!”
How about him self-promoting the reopening of his golf course in Los Angeles. Not only is this crass, but it is illegal for a president to promote his own businesses (which he was supposed to divest himself from), a clear Emolument Clause violation.
Again, defend this along with the other idiotic things he has done (have us inject bleach?).
Walter Davis
North Conway
