To the editor:
We are witnessing the worst behavior of an outgoing president, ever.
Case 1: The Donald has pardoned almost everyone in his former employ who was convicted of or even pleaded guilty to breaking the laws of the United States. There are even rumors that he may step down and let Vice President Mike Pence become president and have him pardon the Trumpster.
Case 2: Trump recently called the Republican secretary of state in Georgia for an hour, pleading with him to overturn over 11,000 votes for President-elect Joe Biden to himself so that Trump would win the election in Georgia. Trump is asking the head of Georgia voting to commit voter fraud, something that Trump has been ranting about for years. I guess fraud is bad for the Democrats but good for the Republicans (like the way the Republicans have been jerrymandering and blocking voters of the Democratic ilk).
The main problem is that all of the Trumpsters out there will come up with some excuse, like when "the world's biggest brain" suggested injecting bleach or Lysol to cure COVID-19.
Jimmy Jones and Sun Myung Moon would be proud of the mental manipulation done by the current administration.
Walter Davis
Conway
