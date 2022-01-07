To the editor:
Responding to William Catalucci’s letter to the editor: that five-hour so-called “mini-riot” not only killed one of the rioters, but it also caused the deaths of four Capitol police by injuries or suicides.
One scene showed a Capitol police having his protective helmet ripped off his head and then had a door closed on his neck, almost killing him. These terrorists caused millions in damage to the Capitol. They built some gallows on the steps of the Capitol wanting to hang Vice President Mike Pence. They stole laptops, equipment, papers and even Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s podium. They trashed the Senate room.
Just Google the Jan. 6 invasion and see what sort of damage was done, not the very highly edited Faux News brief clips of the “tourists.” I do believe that if this five-hour “mini-riot” occurred at your house, which it actually did, the nation’s house, you would be screaming bloody murder.
And about the equipment left behind in Afghanistan, almost all the equipment left behind, tanks, helicopters, weapons and aircraft that could not be safely removed were disabled to prevent use by the Taliban. C’mon, do you think our military is that stupid to leave working equipment?
Just a few words about Faux News: A recent libel court case has Faux News lawyers saying what Tucker Carlson says is “hypothetical commentary,” “not straight news,” and “that a reasonable viewer would know (this).” So, get your news and facts from a reliable source. Please.
Walter Davis
North Conway
