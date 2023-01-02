To the editor:

It was Donald Trump bashing, now it seems to be the age of President Biden bashing. Mr. Kenneth Bowers feels we are going to hell in a handbasket under Mr. Biden because we are drilling for oil in Venezuela. The problem is, all of the major oil fields are located where corruption is rampant.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.