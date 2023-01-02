It was Donald Trump bashing, now it seems to be the age of President Biden bashing. Mr. Kenneth Bowers feels we are going to hell in a handbasket under Mr. Biden because we are drilling for oil in Venezuela. The problem is, all of the major oil fields are located where corruption is rampant.
Saudi Arabia, Russia, as well as Venezuela have corruption, possibly made worse by the money and power the oil creates. I know that Mr. Bowers wants to drive to the grocery store or local restaurant or heat his house with oil or natural gas. This means we have to deal with unsavory characters.
The U.S. oil companies have over 9,000 permits to drill for oil right now. Sounds good, but there is a hitch. Even if the oil companies stop sitting on their hands it will take years to get this oil. There is planning, engineering, hiring, building, contracting and lots of things I do not know about to make the drilling happen.
And sometimes, these oil companies do not want to drill because if you increase volume, you decrease prices, making it unprofitable and hurt the stockholders (pity).
So, we are left holding our noses and working with what we have, and possibly assisting these countries to become better and get rid of the corruption and show them a better way. Until we expand our renewable resources, solar, nuclear, hydrogen, wind power and others, or find oil fields under Mount Washington, we will have to put up with it.
