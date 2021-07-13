To the editor:
In last Wednesday’s edition Mr. Dorsett claimed that the former “president” never did anything outside his presidential authority. “Choke, cough.” You really believe FOX News and say that CNN held a campaign to oust “45?”
When Mr. Orange did something bad and was plastered over all the regular media, FOX would show something like, and this did happen, a fluff piece about penguins in Antarctica. How cute.
Let me remind you of a few things he did: he called the Georgia secretary of state to “find” enough votes to change the results of that state’s election. He tried to do this by suing multiple blue states to do the same (lost all).
He paid off a porn star that he had sex with while his wife was in New York with their child. Yes, JFK had affairs but I do not think he used hush money.
He called, and threatened to withhold aid to the president of Ukraine to dig up dirt on now President Joe Biden. You may say it wasn’t proven, but Mueller and many people claimed it was true, “45’s” Republican lackeys voted the impeachment down without hearing all the facts.
And as for unemployment, maybe you haven’t seen the real news, but employment is up: “Total non-farm payroll employment rose by 850,000 in June, and the unemployment rate was little changed at 5.9 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.” No decrease as when “45” was president. And Biden may be canceling our dependence on oil but increasing our infrastructure, which will bring solar, geothermal, wind and water power to replace it and decrease our need for the finite oil reserves (no more dinosaurs are dying to become oil).
And a new report claims “45” said Hitler did a good job because Hitler raised Germany’s economy. Cough.
Walter Davis
North Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.