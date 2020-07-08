To the editor:
He likes to hire contractors to build his palaces and casinos, then refuses to pay them for very minor flaws. He hires undeclared immigrants to work in his palaces, then fires them so he does not have to pay them. He gets sued multiple times because people of color are refused apartments in his palaces.
Having people work for you for free or denied decent living spaces because of the different color of their skin, making people do your work without pay and not allowing them to live in the conditions they want sounds to me like slavery.
No wonder Trump defends the Confederate flag and all of the statues of Confederate leaders. His type of history.
Walter Davis
North Conway
