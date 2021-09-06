To the editor:
Mr. Mike Lindell, the Pillow Guy, in recent reports, had to sell one of his private jets. It is assumed he needs the money to fight the lawsuit by Dominion, maker of voting machines. Through the year he has said he has evidence of voter fraud. He has yet to bring any evidence, even at his big shindig last month where he had and would show proof. He didn’t then and still hasn’t shown an ounce of proof. He even left the pow-wow after receiving a mysterious call mid-conference. Everything he said has had no proof.
Mr. Catalucci said he has proof that the FBI was “forced to concede that there was no credible evidence to link Donald Trump to the Jan. 6 five-hour mini-riot.” Yet Mr. Catalucci provides no proof, no references. What is the source? Who gave this “proof?”
I will repeat, I am not anti-right or left. I am sick and tired of people who spew “facts” and “proof” without backing them up with tangible evidence or real references. Everything I write about I do research, and everything I have said about Trump came as direct quotes from his mouth. “Bleach” and “Lysol” come to mind.
So, unless you provide actual references, proofs or direct quotes and name names, not deranged opinions like the Pillow Guy, I will take what you say as only an uninformed opinion.
Walter Davis
North Conway
