To the editor:

This past Thursday, July 7, happened to be a very lucky day for my husband.

Early in the afternoon while he was taking our granddaughter out of her car seat, he placed my cell phone on top of the truck bed cover.

Sometime later the phone fell off the back of my truck bed along highway 302/16. A citizen walker found it.

My husband and I would like to thank the kind citizen for delivering the phone to the Bartlett police station.

After searching the highway, my husband called the police station. Office Moffitt gave him the lucky news. He had the phone.

Thank you for making this day my husbands' lucky day.

Vickie Miller

Glen

