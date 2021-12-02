To the editor:
Gov. Chris Sununu and his win against mandating vaccines in state-run nursing homes joining Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas and a few other backward states. Yee haw! Darwin was spot on!
Valerie Shae
North Conway
