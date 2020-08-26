To the editor:
November’s presidential election will be most crucial political decision I’ve witnessed in my 74 years.
President Donald Trump is a threat to our democratic republic. He is unqualified, amoral, narcissistic, racist and incapable of telling the truth. His recent actions with the postal service confirm his attempt to squash mail-in voting and paint him as a totalitarian demagogue.
To many of his supporters, he can do no wrong. For the rest of us, it’s past time for a change. Vote to return decency to the office of the presidency.
Tino Fernandes
Madison
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.