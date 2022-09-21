In recent years, the political spectrum has become so polarized that compromise, which is the glue that keeps a democracy vital, has been lost to partisan posturing and demonizing of the opposition.
Fewer Americans are registering as Democrat or Republican and without their participation in the primary process the polarization increases.
Are there alternatives to the current two-party system? Third parties have often divided the vote and result in winners who have a plurality but not a clear majority. This leaves a larger portion of the electorate unhappy and feeling disenfranchised. However, multiple parties in a parliamentary system can lead to more political involvement by voters and the need to compromise in order to from a government.
Ranked choice voting could make multiple parties a viable political alternative in the USA. Ranked choice voting allows a voter to have several choices and to prioritize those choices. It would ensure that a winner would receive a majority of the votes and not just a plurality. It would encourage formation of new parties and perhaps even increase voter participation which has been lower than one would hope for in a vibrant democracy.
Our neighboring state, Maine, uses ranked choice voting and the electorate seems happy with the result.
The two-party system is not written into the Constitution. Perhaps it’s time to think out of the box.
