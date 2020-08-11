To the editor:
Where are we today when it comes to recycling? Small towns are finding it costs to recycle and are sending plastics, paper and other formerly recycled materials to landfills in order to save municipal budgets. How did we get to this point?
Three years ago, much of our recycling wound up being shipped to China in empty containers that had shipped Chinese product to our shores. So much of this recycled material had not been properly separated that China basically shut down this flow of trash and the cost of recycling here spiraled up.
Currently, there are some recycling markets which are cost effective. Clear plastics, No. 1 and No. 2, can be recycled as well as cardboard. A market for other plastics really doesn’t exist. Office paper has a market but mixed paper can cost more to recycle than to dump.
So, should we give up on recycling? Landfills are closing throughout the country, and we generate more and more trash every year. What problems will we leave our children and grandchildren in the near future?
I think there are potential solutions. They aren’t practical on a local level but would demand state and national plans which create a homegrown recycling market here in New Hampshire and the country. Every packaging product needs to have the cost of its disposal or reuse included in its price and that revenue generated could fund a national recycling industry which would create new jobs and help us pass on a cleaner and more responsible world to our children.
Potential solutions will not see the light of day under President Donald Trump’s regime. He has consistently reversed environmental protections and has been supported by the Republican party. Therefore, if you care about the environment and recycling, vote Democratic in November.
Tino Fernandes
Madison
