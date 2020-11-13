To the editor:
Five years ago this week, the community gathered to hear speeches and to cut the ribbon on the North Conway Community Center’s new $2.4 million building.
After almost a decade of frustration, the new center was a monument to community cooperation, remarkable generosity and perseverance on the part of the volunteer board of directors.
I feel it important to note this anniversary even as these COVID times have temporarily altered the way the center functions. It remains in spirit an open and welcoming place created by the people and for the people, and I continue to be deeply proud of what we all accomplished. Thank you.
Tim Scott
Jackson
