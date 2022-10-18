Over the past week and a half, nearly 80 political signs have been vandalized, pulled up and tossed in the ditch or weeds along a five-mile stretch of Route 16 in Ossipee. Each and every one of these signs are promoting Democratic candidates.
Fortunately, a majority were able to be replaced, except for a few of these signs, whose wire frames or signs were too badly damaged or were simply missing. Sadly, in this area, there are certain narrow-minded “elements” of the local population,who have a blatant disregard for one of our political processes, and who choose to violate our election laws by vandalizing or destroying these signs, which are predominantly funded by the candidates.
I also recently spoke to a Democratic candidate who stated over 100 of their signs have been stolen.
As we have seen in the past several weeks, the platform and agendas of the “regressives” are prompting many of their party members to re-evaluate their party support, and in some cases, are now supporting candidates of the Democratic Party.
It is way past time for our citizens, all Americans, to put the divisiveness behind us and once again begin working together to combat real issues such as political corruption, injustices, personal freedoms, racism, education, climate change, poverty, immigration, crime, the economy, pollution, mental health and mass shootings. We must work together to rebuild the trust, civility, freedoms, our forefathers established for all Americans and future generations.
