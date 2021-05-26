To the editor:
As inn owners for almost 20 years, we’d like to add to the STR conversation. Since AirBnB, VRBO and similar online rental alternatives started, we have seen a negative impact on our reservations. We finally created an Airbnb listing ourselves as we couldn’t compete with their huge marketing budget.
Meanwhile, we’re amused with the letters to the editor from people saying they’ll no longer come to the valley since Conway’s ban on STRs.
As if Conway is the only place to offer STRs. Or more importantly, what about the smaller inns and B&Bs? At our inn we have a two-room suite that could accommodate a small family. Writers have explained that they need a full house with storage for bikes and supplies — our suite could fit the bill. You want kitchen facilities? Our suite has a refrigerator and our rates include breakfast. The Eaton Village Store is around the corner for take-out and when we reopen for dinner you have the option to dine with us or the nearby Snowvillage Inn (which also has lodging options for groups and families; as does Purity Spring Resort two miles south of us). You’re on vacation — why not splurge and support local restaurants?
Then there are the people who explain they can’t afford their second home if they’re can’t rent it out. Did you tell that to your bank when you applied for a mortgage? Or how about the people who buy properties to rent them out and never plan to stay there themselves? A local couple bought a large house in Portland and posted online about how “they could never afford such a big house, but plan to Airbnb the heck out of it.”
That’s not fair to the small inn/B&B owners that have to follow all the rules (commercial mortgage, business taxes, food/beverage license, fire inspections, water tests, etc.). It also doesn’t help when Realtors specifically put in their listings “ideal for Airbnb rental.”
We applaud Conway for taking a stand and putting a stop to STRs. We wish some of the surrounding towns would follow their lead.
Tim Ostendorf and Bobby Barker owners, Inn at Crystal, Eaton
