To the editor:
I am writing this letter in support of Maine State Rep. Nate Wadsworth. He has been a dedicated and effective public servant for District 70 over the past six years, and there is not a doubt in my mind that he will continue to work hard for us should he be reelected.
As a small business owner, it is important that my representative understand the complicated issues facing all of us in Maine but particularly in a rural area such as ours. Being a business owner himself, he is well-versed in the day-to-day operations, challenges and struggles.
He understands the crushing blow the pandemic has had on all of us because he’s living it, too. He is always available to us when we have questions or concerns and is steadfast, committed and knowledgeable when navigating the complexities in Augusta.
Most of all, he works hard for us in the legislature by fighting cumbersome regulations and red tape that hurt small businesses like mine.
Nate has my vote this year, and I hope he has yours too!
Tim Osgood
Fryeburg, Maine
