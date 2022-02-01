Pro-short-term rental advocates like to argue that there is no difference between a short-term rental and a long-term rental with the exception of the length of stay. This is not true.
Short-term rental owners have to pay rooms and meals taxes to the state of New Hampshire. Who else is required to pay rooms and meals taxes? Hotels, motels, inns, traditional B&Bs, restaurants and car rental companies.
Now, I do not think any sane person would argue that these entities are not businesses. And short-term rentals are grouped in with these other businesses. Unlike short-term rental businesses, long-term rental income is not subject to the rooms and meals tax. This is an important distinction.
Another important distinction is that short-term rental owners do not have to comply with landlord/tenant laws in regards to eviction. That’s because short-term rental occupants are transient and do not establish a tenancy. Laws that were written to evict long-term tenants do not apply to short-term transient owners or occupants. Short-term rental owners are not landlords, they are mostly, for want of a better term to describe their business, absentee innkeepers.
Finally, there is a marked difference between how a home or apartment is marketed for long-term rental and how a short-term rental is offered to potential transient occupants. A long-term rental is usually offered at a fixed monthly rate for a specified period of time, either by the month or by the year.
Contrast that with how short-term rentals are offered to visitors and tourists. They are usually offered at a daily, weekly or weekend rate. The rate may change based on whether it is a weekday, a weekend or a holiday weekend. It may rise and fall depending on whether a community has busy or slow seasons. Short-term rentals have far more in common with the business models of hotels, motels, inns and B&Bs. In fact, the one distinguishing factor between these other businesses and a short-term rental business is the lack of an on-site owner or manager. And it is this difference that allows for behaviors that impact the property rights of neighbors in residential neighborhoods.
Short-term rentals are a business and a community has a long-established right to create zones that keep businesses out of residential areas or, if it so chooses, demand that they be tightly controlled and regulated.
