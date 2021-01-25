To the editor:
I want to bring to light a kind act by a young man named Jacob who stopped to help when my car was stuck in the snow. He could have just driven by, but he didn’t.
He went out of his way to stop. He was quick to take control of the situation, directing traffic to keep everyone safe. He had to lay down in about a foot of wet, slushy snow to get the tow rope hooked up to my car. He did so without complaint or hesitation.
I want to thank him, and his parents for raising such a kind young man. We can focus on the worst in people, and become bitter and angry, or we can choose to focus on the good in others. I encourage more people to write in to share positive interactions that go on in our valley instead of attack letters.
Tess Dana
Fryeburg, Maine
