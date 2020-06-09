To the editor:
I have known local Republican leaders Frank McCarthy and Karen Umberger for over 20 years. While we are on opposite ends of the political spectrum far more often than not, I submit that they would never, ever endorse something like the despicable “Antifa Hunting Permit” meme. That sort of thing is not in their DNA, and they would censor it instantly.
Ted Sares
North Conway
