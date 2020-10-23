To the editor:
Did you watch the governor's debate on Monday? It was a mighty match-up between Chris Sununu and a robot programmed with Democratic talking points and Trump-hater rhetoric.
The moderator's question about $46 million for charter schools, that was rejected by Concord Democrats lead by this very robot, was telling. It evoked an immediate emergency response within the programming — danger, danger, do not respond, ignore, bash Trump.
If you weren't sure who to vote for prior to that debate, there should no longer be any doubt. Sununu crushed it. He will continue as our chief executive and protect our New Hampshire Advantage.
Suzanne Nelson
North Conway
