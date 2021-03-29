To the editor:
We need both parties to pass bills that address immigration, foreign policy and fiscal problems, but this is stymied by the structure of the House and Senate.
For instance, I don’t want open borders, but I also don’t want to kick out immigrants who are fleeing a Central American country destabilized by our demand for drugs. Our current laws give them the right to ask for asylum. Obey the law or change it.
What is missing from a solution to many of America’s problems are politicians with basic integrity. We need politicians whose first response to solving problems is to say, “What can we do to solve this crisis”? Rather than “I can make the other side look bad or get more donations if I ....”
Also, the filibuster, as used by the minority party in the Senate to block a vote, allows popular bills, backed by a large majority of Americans, to die and as a byproduct shields the vote of senators who oppose the popular will.
We the people give senators six-year terms so that they have less pressure to make important decisions without looking at the near-term electoral process. Even then they have no courage!
Maybe we should give them lifetime tenure — just kidding! When does one have testicular fortitude? None of these pols would have done what a lot of people here in the valley did to survive this past year; make an honest living without scheming, lying and pandering.
Susan Rheault
North Conway
