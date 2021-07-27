To the editor:
The conservative Boston/New York syndicated talk show host, Gene Burns, used to say, "Your right to swing your arms stops at the end of my nose." The refusal of many conservatives to get a COVID-19 preventing vaccination against the rising Delta strain is resulting in them being infected, and being a vector infecting others. If schools and industry have to shut down again in the fall, widespread economic damage will be catastrophic.
If you are ignorant of science, or believe in some prevailing conspiracy theories, I believe society should hold you responsible for the resulting economic damage, and pass on the medical costs through eliminating Medicare coverage, and the ability for insurance companies to increase the premiums for all.
Many conservatives have a distaste for welfare for the poor, and I have a distaste for welfare for the rich, and aggressively stupid. The rationale against vaccination, I believe, is driven by a refusal to give Joe Biden a political victory. We need to drive up the cost for being unreasonable and selfish!
Susan Rheault
North Conway
