To the editor:
When I was a little girl in Canada, I would sometimes do something wrong and my mother, would strongly disapprove of my actions. I usually sought relief in the time-honored “but the other kids did it, too.” My mother, like all mothers since time began, would say “If they all jumped off a cliff would you follow?” This was usually followed by a slap.
Apparently Donald President Trump, Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and our own beloved Tom McLaughlin didn’t have a functioning mother to kick them in their derriere, because this technique is used by them to unfocus on a Trump misstep by saying “but Obama (or Hillary) did something similar ...”
Between this technique and the refusal to counter Trump’s incessant lies, there is no worthwhile political news on Fox.
I, obviously, find our president lacking in any understanding of the complicated effects of the coronavirus, but what really concerns me is the lack of understanding by some of the voters of the common rhetorical techniques utilized by Trump and Fox.
There should be an app I could download, to engage a hand extending from the left side of the TV to dope-slap the talking head when they start to say, “but Obama did it too ...” then I could watch Trump or Fox more often, to check their makeup or fashion. Just sayin’ ...
Susan Rheault
North Conway
