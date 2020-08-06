To the editor:
I don’t agree with President Donald Trump’s politics. That aside, as a former medical professional and longtime primary dementia and elder caregiver, I am extremely concerned about his neurological condition.
Doctors do not give mini-mental state exams, otherwise known as a dementia screening, unless there is a solid reason. Having been witness to many, many of these exams, I know firsthand how they work.
He brags about remembering the five words. There are only three words to remember, and there is no way five related words would be used. And he said the last five questions were too hard for anyone to answer. They are not too difficult unless you have a neurological disease.
His speech, his inability to pronounce common words, and his physical movements such as lifting a glass or stumbling and slumping forward when he walks are all symptoms of neurological conditions including various types of dementia. He needs medical help and treatment. He is no more medically qualified to run this country than my late husband was.
The truth needs to be told. God forbid if he is re-elected. I don’t think he would be capable of performing his presidential duties. I tend to watch the news about Trump from a medical perspective. It horrifies me when he cannot explain his charts, pronounce the words from a provided script, or bring his water bottle or glass to his lips. He has mispronounced his own wife’s name and confused his relationship with his youngest child. In my humble opinion, this is an unstable person who has the power to push the red button.
Susan Carr
Intervale
