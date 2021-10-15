To the editor:
I’m discouraged by the recent votes of Executive Councilor Joe Kenney.
Anyone that has been in the North Country or the Mount Washington Valley for any length of time knows the legendary constituent service of Executive Councilor Ray Burton. And it was everywhere, “As long as I’m around no one in district number one will be forgotten!” Burton would declare as he made real things happen across northern New Hampshire.
Its hard to imagine Ray Burton voting the strange pseudo dystopian way his successor Joe Kenney does. Councilor Joe Kenney has voted against funds for education, access to rural healthcare and his most recent vote against COIVD relief which has been described by Gov. Chris Sununu as being like fantasy.
And this bad constituent service it goes on from there. I haven’t been able to find a single nominee Kenney has brought forward for any state or judicial position in a large district that is everything north of Concord.
Steven Connolly
Bethlehem
