To the editor:
Thank you, Rep. Cordelli, for your view of the budget entitled “Why is every Democrat against the excellent state budget”?
I don’t know why every member of the Democratic Carroll County delegation (Buco, Burroughs, Knirk, McAleer and myself) voted no. Perhaps it’s because the budget was such a ruse and such an onerous document.
“Bans late-term abortion” (your term): Maybe it should have said, “Republican budget eliminates doctor/patient decisions, negates a women’s right to choose, reduces health-care options especially for low-income families, and creates laws that would make doctors felons.
“Phased out Interest and Dividends, decreased business and reduced room and meal taxes.” Maybe should have read, “Reduced taxes for the highest-income businesses and individual earners in the state.” Incidentally, I don’t foresee a business reducing the cost of products or services or increasing pay for their workers with their newly saved tax dollars. But I could be wrong.
“Creates Education Freedom Accounts to provide education options to low- and middle-income families.” Maybe should have read, “Gives a check (from taxpayers dollars and school budgets) of $5,000-$7,000 to almost every student currently attending a private or religious school.”
“Revamps the process for state emergency declarations.” Maybe should have read, “Reduces power of governor to provide immediate, safe options for the residents of N.H. during a pandemic or other emergency without getting approval of the Legislature. Did it ever occur to you that’s why it is called an Emergency Order?
“Provides $35 million to school districts with low-income families.” Should have read, “Public school funding in Republican budget is $40 million LESS than in current Democratic-created budget.”
I don’t know why every Democrat voted no, but these are some of the reasons why I voted no to the Republican budget. I think the terms ruse and onerous are still accurate. Maybe it should have been called, “Republicans deliver a budget that is NOT in the best interest of local taxpayers!”
Steve Woodcock, Carroll County District 2
Center Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.