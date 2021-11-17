To the editor:
I fully understand that sometimes politics is dirty (although it shouldn’t have to be). It can be hardball, and I fully recognize that then current leadership of the House of Representatives in Concord doesn’t lead but rather rules.
Yet I continue to be amazed at how the Speaker of the House of Representatives (Sherman Packard) uses his office to pull the strings of his puppet leaders. Terms like “bully pulpit,” “strong-arm,” “autocratic” come to mind.
Education Chair Rick Ladd, who was once (past tense used by design) a strong proponent of public education, along with his non-public education advocate and assistant Rep. Glenn Cordelli have turned into puppets of the far right and continue to work to dismantle public education. I ask, how much is a perceived personal legacy really worth?
This is the second time Republican friends of mine, both of whom have a conservative yet moderate approach, have been pulled off their committee assignments — Bill Marsh (now a Democrat) and Jim Allard — because they were speaking their voice and representing their constituents. Standing up for the truth or engaging in independent thinking is apparently not a Republican virtue or foundational element of Republican service to New Hampshire.
Yesterday’s fiasco happened mid-session after five hours of testimony and the Speaker reassigned Rep. Allard before he could vote on the bill in front of him because he would not respond to being a puppet. Not only was the bill severely flawed, it would eliminate the opportunity of every small business in N.H. to control its own work environment. The GOP’s history of supposedly being pro-business is GONE!
Reps. Allard and Marsh have shown their leadership, forward thinking and dedication to the citizens of New Hampshire. Maybe, just maybe, some Republicans will stand up and join them.
Rep. Steve Woodcock
Conway
