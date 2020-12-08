To the editor:
President Donald Trump needs to start realizing that he lost the election. Day after day since the election Trump has said repeatedly that the election was rigged. Well, Trump, wake the blank up and concede the race, and quit saying that the election was stolen from you and it was rigged.
You have no, and I mean no, evidence of any voter fraud in the election. Quit playing golf and complaining about how you were cheated.
The American people are getting sick and dying because of COVID-19. It seems to me that you do not care at all about the American people. You’d rather play golf and spew nonsense than help the American people.
The leaders of the Republican Party need to step up and do something and quit backing Trump’s nonsense. Sen. Mitch McConnell and his colleagues need to quit the crap and stand up and do what is right.
Enough is enough. I know I’m sick of hearing Trump’s lies, and I would bet everyone else is as well.
Steve Webster
Conway
