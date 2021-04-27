To the editor:
In response to Eugene Long:
First off, you are so wrong on everything what you said in your letter! George Floyd didn’t cause his own death. Derek Chauvin did buy holding his knee on Mr. Floyd’s neck for nine minutes and 24 seconds.
Black lives do matter, brown lives matter, Asian lives matter. I can go on and on. We all have one thing in common, we all bleed red, Mr. long! In my opinion, you are a racist person. Your letter is very disturbing. Do you have any evidence that backs up your so-called statement saying that people of color go to failing schools?
What happened on May 25, 2020 — there was no mob when this horrible thing happen to Mr Floyd. You are blaming the BLM movement for deaths after what happened. You are wrong.
What about the lives that were lost on Jan. 6? That was a angry mob that stormed our Capitol and tried to get to our senators and congressmen to kill them.
If a BLM peaceful protest showed up at my home I would join them. I do agree cops risk there lives everyday but the ones who shouldn’t be a cop and do bad things to people for no reason should not be a cop at all, period, and be held accountable for there actions.
Derek Chauvin was held accountable for what he did to Mr. Floyd. Mr Long, I think you should reconsider your thinking about people of color before you write something that will bite you in the butt. Have respect for people of color. I know I do.
Steve Webster
Conway
