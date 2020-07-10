To the editor:
Ever since this horrible pandemic started, people’s common sense has gone out the window.
It’s been proven that wearing a mask has a major impact on stopping the virus from getting to you.
I wear a mask and gloves wherever I go, from the local grocery store to the post office.
Wearing a mask is not a political issue; it’s common sense to wear one.
I wear mine so I don’t get the virus and I wear it to protect other people, and I also keep my distance as well. I have noticed other people not wearing masks or keeping their distance. They have no common sense, nor are they respecting other people’s health.
Cases are on the rise daily, and the death toll is rising as well. I am asking people to wear a mask when out in public and keep your distance from other people. Let’s really flatten the curve and beat this virus and get back to be around people without any worries. Don’t make this a political thing! Do your part, wear a mask!
Steve Webster
Conway
