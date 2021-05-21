To the editor:
All these people who are upset that the people of Conway voted to ban short-term rentals need to just suck it up. We have spoken and the people who are upset about the outcome of this decision need to respect that decision — period.
I’m tired of seeing letter after letter in the Sun about how they won’t be coming here because of the ban. Well, here is a suggestion. With all the damn hotels in this area, book a reservation at one.
We have spoken. We are tired of the rudeness from the people who come here to visit. I'm not saying that everyone is rude but there have been plenty of them that come here and are rude and disrespectful.
That is why we have voted to ban STRs. So quit your boohooing about the ban and respect the fact that the voters of Conway have spoken. We will not change our minds.
Steve Webster
Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.