Tad Furtado’s recent letter to the editor urges Republican voters to reject congressional candidate Karoline Leavitt in the upcoming primary, but, worse yet, he suggests that they should vote for Rep. Chris Pappas instead if Leavitt wins her party’s nomination. This ridiculous proposal certainly must have made Amos Tuck, a founder of the Republican Party mentioned in the letter, roll over in his grave.
Republican voters like Furtado who may still believe in the rapidly crumbling mainstream media narrative regarding the 2020 election are free to disagree with Karoline on this issue and still vote for her.
They are not justified in calling her a liar because there is ever-ncreasing evidence regarding the unfairness of the previous election.
Furtado’s absurd suggestion that Republicans should vote for Pappas is a ludicrous betrayal of conservative principles. To support Pappas and his radical Nancy Pelosi-inspired agenda is not only an illogical but also dangerous response to a disagreement with Karoline Leavitt’s evidence-based conclusions regarding the 2020 election.
Furtado also makes an unsubstantiated claim that Leavitt’s assertions regarding election fraud are politically motivated. This preposterous accusation shows how little he actually knows about her character. His letter is just a desperate attempt to denigrate Karoline by calling her “a liar and a fraud,” the opposite of what she really is: a champion of integrity and truth who will fight the radical left as well as the weak Republicans, who Furtado seems to support, in Washington, D.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.