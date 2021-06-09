To the editor:
This letter is in response to Spencer Eastman’s excellent column published on June 3. He is spot-on with his call for a skateboard park in the Conway region.
With so many other towns and cities across the country having parks for skateboarders, it puzzles me as to why the town leaders here refuse to recognize the need for more activities for young people. And there is already a very successful grassroots effort (the Kevin Peare Memorial Skateboard project) looking for a good home.
As a retired teacher, I witness the countless students whose skateboards were their chosen mode of transportation as well as being a recreational activity. Mr. Eastman supports his proposal with facts. As someone earlier in the week referenced, the community needs its young people to become involved in the future of the town with new ideas. Mr. Eastman is a ray of hope for the future. Change is good and inevitable. It is time for people to understand that recreation centers are more than seesaws, slides and basketball. Please seriously consider supporting this effort.
Steve Salo
Fryeburg, Maine
