In New Hampshire, the next election is never more than two years away. Another one now approaches.
Along with a 424-member legislature, this close election cycle ensures a continuum of power through local elected officials and not Concord. Most of this electoral process is at the retail level, which gives the voters direct access to both the political candidates and the issues, a process and access I don’t think exists now anywhere else except New Hampshire.
But the problem isn’t the electoral process, or its effectiveness, it’s the candidates themselves.
Because of this short election cycle, candidates often don’t ever leave the re-election campaign mode and there isn’t enough time to focus or consider the substantive issues that are facing this state. New Hampshire is now falling behind on education, energy, trade policy, infrastructure and access to affordable housing and health care.
As a recent example, the Legislature recently passed legislation that will restrict the siting of solid waste landfills, yet they are doing nothing on the large-continuing issue of what to do with the increasing volumes of local garbage being generated throughout the state.
There is no incentive for any of the candidates to work on these important issues, because that next re-election campaign is right around the corner.
