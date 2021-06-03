To the editor:
While Main Street construction is well underway, I want to point out a bright spot. This past week, American Flags were mounted on the utility poles greeting visitors and residents alike as they drive through Conway Village. These were purchased by the Conway Village Fire District.
I would like to thank the residents of CVFD for approving the purchase of the brackets and flags, Consolidated Communications for allowing us to mount them on the utility poles, and a very big thank you to Mike DiGregorio for installing these flags on his own time. What a great display of patriotism!
I'm very proud to live, work and serve in Conway Village.
Steve Bamsey
Conway
