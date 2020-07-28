To the editor:
For every voice advocating for further reopening, there is another individual who is a proponent of keeping business restrictions in place. During this time, it is especially important for our state officials to show exemplary leadership and ensure the state remains on a trajectory that supports the health and safety of its citizens. The loudest voices for any one position cannot distract from doing what is right.
New Hampshire is particularly lucky to have a governor who puts politics aside and does what is necessary to protect the health and safety of the public. As a former businessman, Gov. Chris Sununu has expressed that he understands the far-reaching economic impacts of new business restrictions, something he does not take likely.
To compensate for the damage done by COVID-19, Gov. Sununu has dedicated much-needed relief and support to businesses, non-profits, the healthcare system, first responders and frontline workers, local governments, the agriculture industry, the child care industry, food banks, higher education and housing relief programs.
In addition, he and the New Hampshire Economic Re-Opening Task Force have reopened nearly every sector in the state in some capacity with the full support and backing of the New Hampshire Division of Public Health Services.
The delicate balance of reopening businesses and continuing to slow the spread of COVID-19 is difficult to maintain. However, Gov. Sununu’s foresight to create a task force to make recommendations on reopening the economy and ensuring those recommendations are approved by the Division of Public Health Services has served the state and its citizens well.
Steve Baker
Center Ossipee
