To the editor:
I do not wish to silence Tom McLaughlin or, by extension, conservative voices in this newspaper, especially those that have relevant contributions to important debates.
The goal is to question the publication of the most egregious and derogatory statements published in this paper. I want to remind the reader of some of Tom’s most bizarre and unusual statements.
May 20, 2020: Tom’s transphobic rhetoric concludes: “The reader may notice that I’m not calling them ‘trans-females’ because I don’t accept that there’s any such thing.”
Aug 22, 2018: In Tom’s piece, “Fewer pious platitudes,” he repeatedly aligns the awful child abuse that happened in churches with it being a homosexual disposition. Yet again, trying to link pedophilia to being gay.
May 20, 2015: Writing about LGBT sensitivity training in health care, Tom wrote, “Better to brainwash tens of thousands of doctors and nurses at taxpayer expense than have one homosexual feel uncomfortable telling an ‘insensitive’ doctor about his behavior in a gay bathhouse.” Yet again, slandering the LGBT community.
Tom is also factually wrong and intentionally misleading. Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the wealthy lawyers in St. Louis, who brandished guns at protestors walking past their mansion, Tom describes the protestors as “the leftist mob broke down a gate leading to a private home.”
These were peaceful protestors who walked through a gate that led to a street in a private gated community. The demonstrators marched past the house; they did not breach the grounds of the house.
The gate did not go directly on to the grounds of the McCloskeys Italian-styled villa. Granted, the gate appeared damaged at some point, but it is uncertain at what point or by whom.
Facts in newspapers are essential, even in opinion columns.
I suggest certain extreme aspects of his mendacious writings are unworthy of the ink imprinted on a newspaper that seeks to be a reputable community voice.
Stephen O’ Farrell
Glen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.