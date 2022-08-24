To the editor:
For a town that is established in the Live Free or Die state, it sure has a lot of regulations and rules.
First off, Leavitt’s Country Bakery has been a staple in this community for decades. Second, to demand to have them remove their mural is outright criminal. Because it’s painted pretty it just cannot be left alone? Explain this to me like I’m 5 years old.
For all that is God and holy, this town is slowly crippling and headed for an unfortunate future. It is becoming a home for people that are out to chase off the locals, forcing very few to stay in order to keep the town functioning for tourists. Without the tourists, our economy will die. Those in charge are very aware of that fact. As long as we have gas stations and basic essentials as far as groceries, Conway does not care.
There is no need for much else. So, they want to make restrictions for businesses that are thriving gold mines? I personally think it’s a trash policy that needs to be overturned or better yet, overthrown. There was an old saying we had as kids, “If you ever wanna know who’s local and who’s not, just take note of who’s miserable. You can tell. This town isn’t built for locals, it’s just built on their backs to serve those who are not from here.
The ones that keep the economy functioning. Conservatives and liberals both have agendas that suit their needs. Slum lords doing the bare minimum until the housing market thrives. Then, they’ll kick out the tenants so they can sell the building as a house. Those that are in charge are not here to represent us. They don’t care about us. They never will. They care about their bank accounts. They are the criminals.
Sid Jones
North Conway
