Fascism is deeply rooted in the GOP. Their tactic is simple: Instill fear into their voters by whatever is different or stands out.
Back in the day, if we listened to Marilyn Manson, the religious right wing would call us satanists. The music and attire proved otherwise, and the fascist right moved on to something else. They used to protest his concerts and now he is considered old news.
They will cling to whatever is different and hang it high as an example. A warning to others in a sense. Their “values” include discrimination, prejudice, racism, and hate. They teach their children that it is not OK to believe certain things because it’s against God. Not because it’s illegal, but because an invisible man in the sky dictates values. Their “faith” stems from an expired book.
I hope there is one kid that reads this and spreads the word of acceptance, not the word of God. Organized religious thought is evil incarnate. Don’t believe the “Good Word” believe in the following: First, it is OK to be unique, different and find yourself. Who you are as a person may change in the future? That’s fine.
Listen to whatever you want, watch whatever you want and be friends with whomever. There are some kids struggling with their sexuality while being scrutinized by their fundamental families.
Might be a good idea to befriend that individual and be there for them. Have a heart. Your fellow student may also be experiencing some bullying for various reasons. I recommend offering a helping hand. Express compassion and accept who someone is. You live in a day and age where there are really bad adults. Some are parents, some are teachers, and some are on FOX News. Listen to yourself and be a good person.
Sid Jones
North Conway
