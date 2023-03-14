To the editor:
It has been brought to my attention that Conway is officially a safe space.
I have traveled to other states and have been treated with respect. I’ve got a tour starting this summer and Conway, (the town I was raised in), refuses to book me for a Sid Talks, which is my live stand-up show.
I wanted to show appreciation for the town that raised me and, in turn, I get treated like a criminal. Sure, people don’t like my politics or whatever. Mind you, not liking me is what really got my name out there.
For those that don’t know, I’ve made a name for myself. I’ve written countless letters in this very newspaper. Why? Because it’s the newspaper that I read as a kid. I never forgot this town and I even spoke highly of it. After living here for roughly three years, I’ve decided that this isn’t the place for me.
Instead, I’m going to return to a state that I despise because I can actually share my thoughts and opinions on stage. I can get booked in liberal states but not in New Hampshire? How is that possible? How did the Live Free or Die state turn out this way?
It’s not just me either. There are a lot of us that are leaving New England in search of better opportunities. There’s going to be a huge shift and I’m not sorry. I fear that this town will be handed over to the liberals that worry more about feelings than facts. That’s embarrassing and it’s a travesty. Criminal in fact.
I am a firm believer in free speech, but Conway seems to have a hatred for it. Leavitt’s Bakery knows this all too well. Fascism runs rampant, and it’s the work of the liberals.
Sid Jones
North Conway
