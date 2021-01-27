To the editor:
In his commentary of Jan 23, ‘Radicalized,’ Erik Corbett conflates the Declaration of Independence’s citation of “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness” to guarantees of health care, food, water, shelter, etc.
The inalienable rights the founders spoke of were the ability to pursue happiness. Not a guarantee of happiness. Equal access does not equate to equal outcomes. How many times must this be explained?
Our social safety net should never guarantee an income or a “living wage,” whatever that is. This would lead to millions of people failing to “pursue” anything. We have enough folks in this country who think they are entitled to free higher ed, free food, free everything. There is no such thing as free stuff. Go to work. Earn a wage. Work two jobs if necessary (I did most of my life). Stop whining. Pursue your dreams but don’t ask someone to fulfill them for you. We are $30 trillion in debt.
Sean T. Collins
Bartlett
