To the editor:
We need Norman Tregenza to represent us in the state legislature.
I met Norman several years ago during his previous campaign for office when he asked me if he could place a sign at my place of business. I took that opportunity to ask him a few questions about his stance on matters. During my conversation with him it was immediately apparent that he strongly values the constitutional rights of the people.
In recent years, we have seen legislation passed in other states as well as New Hampshire that has stripped away the Constitutional rights of families and individuals. New Hampshire needs people in office to protect us from this happening in this state.
Tregenza also recognizes the importance of protecting commerce. For example, he acknowledges the economic importance of tourism to the Mount Washington Valley. Tregenza opposed the expansion of the Rooms and Meals Tax from being raised from 8 to 9 percent and he opposed the attempt to expand this tax to the campgrounds. We need to keep New Hampshire as friendly as possible for the people who visit here, while also keeping it affordable for the locals. Tregenza gets this.
Join me in supporting our local candidate. Vote for Norman Tregenza for state representative for District 7: Albany, Bartlett, Chatham, Conway, Eaton, Freedom, Hale's Location, Hart's Location, Jackson, Madison and Tamworth.
Sean Shannon
Tamworth
