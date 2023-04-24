To the editor:

On Monday, April 24, intellectual freedom advocates around the nation celebrated Right to Read Day to kick off National Library Week. As a librarian and a believer in the importance of free speech, I strongly believe that every person should have the right to read and access any book they choose, without any censorship or restriction.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.