To the editor:
As a lifelong Republican, born in South Paris, Maine, and living in Fryeburg, Maine, I never expected to support a Democratic candidate for Maine’s Senate District 19. I had always chosen the Republican Party for its fiscally conservative and ideological views. The Republican Party has changed, and I cannot go where the party is going.
Katey Branch wants to restore what the citizens of Maine have lost to the self-interests and greed of Republican administrations. Dedicated to improving people’s lives, she knows health care is about quality of life; that the education we provide now will shape the communities we live in in the future; and that addressing climate change now means that Mainers may continue to offer the resources essential for sustaining a strong local economy for generations to come.
Katey is committed to civil discourse and knows that listening to others is a must as we work to shape Maine’s future.
I encourage you to support Katey Branch for Maine Senate District 19.
Ryan Orlando
Fryeburg, Maine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.