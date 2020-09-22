To the editor:
To answer letter-writer Sonia Voegtlin's question about what it was like in World War II, I lived through it at the age of 6.
My dad at age 34 enlisted because there wasn't any work to take of the family. There were four of us age 1-13 and a wife.
We ate a lot of things given to us from our grandparents' gardens, government food distributions, and to this day my brother won't eat peas or blueberries.
My mom had ration coupons. Butter was like lard and she put orange powder in it and mixed till the white turned yellow. She hoed potatoes and helped clean cemeteries.
One night she was getting school clothes ready for my brother and older sisters when there was a knock on the window telling us there was a blackout even though we only had kerosene lamps. It was not easy for my mom to keep four kids together but she did.
My dad never came home. He was killed by a sniper in the Battle of the Bulge and laid to rest in the Henri-Chapelle American Cemetery in Belgium.
People are so fortunate to be together and ride out the pandemic. Be thankful for what you have and appreciate that someday we will things back to normal.
I missed out on a lot of things because I didn't have my dad.
Roberta Webster
Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.