To the editor:
Anyone notice the irony? Greg Abbott, governor of Texas, who has spent the past two years passing laws restricting the abilities of local governments, businesses and schools from taking protective measures against the COVID virus, such as mandatory masking, caught the COVID virus.
But that’s not the irony. By all accounts, he’s doing well, with no symptoms. Why? Because he had the COVID vaccine. Not just the two shots but a third, booster shot. A shot that was not yet approved by the FDA for people to receive. Huh, taking an unapproved medical treatment. No one would do that.
But here’s the real irony. Abbott is so afraid of the possible consequences from having caught COVID that, afraid he might die from it, despite having been vaccinated three times, despite showing no symptoms, he has begun a treatment regimen of Regeneron. A treatment that costs $1,500 per dose and has limited availability. That’s how much he fears the COVID virus, the virus that’s “a hoax” or “just like the flu.”
People like Abbott, his wealthy political allies and their mouthpieces among the media, don’t care about the well-being of the average American. They’ve all been vaccinated. Abbott and his counterpart in Florida, Death Santis, believe that by taking their hard anti-masking stances, it will further their political prospects toward higher office, toward the accumulation of more power and wealth.
This is all a game to them. They don’t care about your health and welfare, whether you live or die. To them, you are just pieces on a board, to be utilized to help them achieve their desired goals.
To further magnify this point, know that the Trump Hotel in Miami is again requiring everyone to wear a mask in public spaces. The FOX Corp. requires all its employees, including on-air staff at FOX News, to provide proof of their vaccination status or face daily health screening tests.
Do not allow yourselves to be used as a pawn in their games. Because pawns get sacrificed.
Robert Wiggin
North Conway
