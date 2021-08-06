To the editor:
I fail to understand how this “community” paper gives a platform day in and day out to hateful letter writers. Terms like “idiots, liars, buffoons, pitiful fools, fascists” and a myriad of other hateful insults are used weekly to generate hate toward conservative voters.
Is this acceptable to you, the editor? What if the terms were directed at Biden supporters, would these letters be printed, week after week?
While it makes the case quite eloquently that progressives are not always the loving, tolerant people that is frequently asserted, it is highly offensive and has no place in the sphere of civil discourse.
Perhaps it’s time to flex some editorial muscle and stop the hateful rhetoric.
Rob Weaver
North Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.